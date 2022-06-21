Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 3.5%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.54). 12,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).
The company has a market cap of £9.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.
Merit Group Company Profile (LON:MRIT)
