Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 3.5%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.54). 12,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.19. The company has a market capitalization of £9.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Merit Group Company Profile (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, data, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

