Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 18.8% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.75 and last traded at 1.74. 120,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,040,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.46.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.50 and its 200 day moving average is 1.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
