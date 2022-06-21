Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 504,897 shares.The stock last traded at $41.48 and had previously closed at $39.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

