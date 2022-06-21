Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$67.70 on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$58.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The firm has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metro will post 3.053684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

