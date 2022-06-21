Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,096.44

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,096.44 and last traded at $1,102.38, with a volume of 4257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,097.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,398.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

