MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Gap Down to $74.29

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.29, but opened at $72.17. MGE Energy shares last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 284 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
