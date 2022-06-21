Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.38

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.38 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 349.80 ($4.28). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 355.40 ($4.35), with a volume of 368,568 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

