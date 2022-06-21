Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.38

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.38 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 349.80 ($4.28). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 355.40 ($4.35), with a volume of 368,568 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.
About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)
