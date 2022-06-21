Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CEO Buys $458,320.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,744 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.