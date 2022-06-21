MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 14.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) rose 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.69 and last traded at $192.02. Approximately 22,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,019,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.19 and a 200 day moving average of $402.42.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

