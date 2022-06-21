Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.61

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.61 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.42). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 206.40 ($2.53), with a volume of 398,036 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325.83 ($3.99).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

