Mizuho Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $68.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.