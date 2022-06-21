MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.78

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.78 ($6.08) and last traded at €5.86 ($6.17), with a volume of 21406 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.89 ($6.20).
The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a current ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 78.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.32.
About MLP (ETR:MLP)
