Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.68. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,537 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.38.
In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)
