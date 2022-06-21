Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.68. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,537 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $548.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 442,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.