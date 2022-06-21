ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 2.5%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.73 and last traded at $86.73. Approximately 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

