Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.85.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.94.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after buying an additional 153,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.