Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Buys $24,600.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) insider Sean Mclennan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MTEM stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
