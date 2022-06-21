Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Buys $24,600.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) insider Sean Mclennan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

