monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.85.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.73. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.