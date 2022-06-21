MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.53

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 36691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

