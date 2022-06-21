Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. 4,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,629. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2,926.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $486,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

