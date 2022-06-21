Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.70). Approximately 368,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 699,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.63) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £754.01 million and a PE ratio of 137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

