Morgan Stanley Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 700

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. easyJet has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.