Morgan Stanley Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $56.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

MU stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

