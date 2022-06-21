Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.85

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$122.85 and traded as low as C$113.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.32.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$18.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$264.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 12.8599993 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

