MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.27. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.11) to €37.00 ($38.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.42) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.12.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
