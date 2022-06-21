MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.27. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.11) to €37.00 ($38.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.42) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.