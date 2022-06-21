Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $850.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 850 ($10.41) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.15), with a volume of 17797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($11.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £518.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,196.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £311.40 ($381.43). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.40 ($2,046.06). Insiders have purchased 337 shares of company stock worth $391,000 in the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

