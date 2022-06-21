MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.08

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $15.40. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 62,900 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.