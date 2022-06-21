MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 218,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

