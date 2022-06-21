Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. 104,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 243,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 133,836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.