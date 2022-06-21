Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.42. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 990,095 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.
In related news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $25,746.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,911,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,696,400. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:MULN)
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.