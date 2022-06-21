Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.42. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 990,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $25,746.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,911,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,696,400. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

