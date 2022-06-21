Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 508865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69.
