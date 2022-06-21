Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,226. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

