Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $273.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 570926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.56).
The company has a market capitalization of £205.26 million and a P/E ratio of -223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.44.
About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)
