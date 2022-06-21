Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $273.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 570926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £205.26 million and a P/E ratio of -223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.44.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.