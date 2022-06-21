Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells £1,135,136.66 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).

Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 37.47 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

