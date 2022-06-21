Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells £1,135,136.66 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).
Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 37.47 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
