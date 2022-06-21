NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 1,945 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $24,137.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 678,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $570.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.99. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
