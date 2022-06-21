NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) versus First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Critical Contrast

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NASB Financial and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.20 10.34 First Capital $39.01 million 2.57 $11.42 million $3.29 9.04

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NASB Financial pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Capital 28.50% 10.07% 0.97%

Summary

First Capital beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

