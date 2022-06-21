National Bank Financial Comments on Quebecor’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

