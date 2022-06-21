National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $1.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.