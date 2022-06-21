National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

