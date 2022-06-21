National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
NHI opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
