National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.