Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 26810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 59.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

