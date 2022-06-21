Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 26810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
