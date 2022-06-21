Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Shares Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 690,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 341,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
