NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,788 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after buying an additional 323,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

