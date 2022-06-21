NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Lena Wilson Buys 10,000 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,947.57).

LON:NWG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 221.30 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 24,016,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,228,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.49. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The stock has a market cap of £23.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.14 ($3.58).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

