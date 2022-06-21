Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Cut to 13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from 22.00 to 13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 58,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,375. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

