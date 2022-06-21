Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Shares Down 10.2%

Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.
About Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Orient Lines (NPTOY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Orient Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Orient Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.