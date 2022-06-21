NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $93.17

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.17, but opened at $91.20. NetEase shares last traded at $90.91, with a volume of 28,574 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NetEase by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 46.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

