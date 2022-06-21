Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Financial Comparison

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) and Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Netflix alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Netflix and Redbox Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 6 23 10 0 2.10 Redbox Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00

Netflix presently has a consensus price target of $351.87, indicating a potential upside of 100.48%. Redbox Entertainment has a consensus price target of 7.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.72%. Given Netflix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than Redbox Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netflix and Redbox Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $29.70 billion 2.63 $5.12 billion $11.02 15.93 Redbox Entertainment $288.54 million 1.89 -$112.79 million N/A N/A

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Redbox Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Redbox Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 16.47% 32.01% 11.53% Redbox Entertainment N/A N/A -59.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Netflix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Netflix has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redbox Entertainment has a beta of -2.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netflix beats Redbox Entertainment on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services in the United States. The company has approximately 222 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses. It also produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its film distribution label, Redbox Entertainment, LLC, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across the company's services, as well as through third party digital services. In addition, the company offers transactional and ad-supported digital streaming services, which include Redbox On Demand, a transactional service that provides digital rental or purchase of new release and catalog movies and TV content; Redbox Free On Demand, an ad-supported service providing free movies and TV shows on demand; and Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported television service giving access to approximately 100 linear channels. The company is based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.